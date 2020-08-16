What you need to know about coronavirus Sunday, Aug. 16

Find developments on the coronavirus pandemic and the plan for recovery in the U.S. and Washington state.

WASHINGTON — Where cases stand in Washington:

11 new coronavirus deaths reported Saturday in Washington among 746 new cases, according to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH).

Total: 1,766 deaths among 66,885 overall cases in Washington state.

The state had previously reported the total number of COVID-19 tests submitted in Washington state, and the percentage of tests that came back positive. However, the state has not supplied that data since August 5.

The state Department of Health reported that it is resolving issues with the reporting of negative tests, which had previously been overcounted resulting in total test count that was too high.

Whatcom County Health Department (WCHD) and Whatcom Unified Command (WUC) will open the Bellingham location of their new low-barrier, mobile testing program to the public on Monday, August 17.

Located in a Whatcom County-owned parking lot at 211 East Champion Street, the Bellingham site will be open for appointments from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, August 17-19 and on Friday and Saturday, August 21 and 22.

Leslie Laursen declined a party invitation on June 18, keeping social distancing in mind during the coronavirus pandemic. She began experiencing her first symptoms of COVID-19 the same day.

Laursen said she was out in her garden at home when she felt fatigue that she described as "beyond overwhelming." An excruciating headache and body aches that hit every joint followed close behind.

The Spokane woman, who is approaching 70 years old, also spiked fevers that climbed above 102 degrees and experienced full body chills that lasted anywhere from 30 minutes to an-hour-and-a-half.

During her urgent care visit, Lauren was tested for COVID-19 — and the results came back negative. She received the same result just several days later after she was tested by her doctor in Post Falls. Two chest X-rays also came back clear.