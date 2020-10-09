What you need to know about coronavirus Wednesday, Sept. 9

Find developments on the coronavirus pandemic and the plan for recovery in the U.S. and Washington state.

Where cases stand in Washington

25 deaths among 464 new coronavirus cases reported as of Wednesday by the Washington State Department of Health (DOH).

Total: 1,978 deaths among 78,009 overall cases in Washington state.

Since the start of the pandemic, the DOH reports that 6,966 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 in Washington state.

The state reports of the total confirmed cases in the state, Washington's coronavirus death rate is 2.5%.

Smoke from fires can irritate lungs, increasing vulnerability to pulmonary infections including the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health experts.

The cloth masks that have become common during the pandemic won't protect against smoke, and the N95 masks that are recommended for smoke and dust particles are still being prioritized for health professionals.

But health officials have advice for people with asthma and other conditions that could be exacerbated by the wildfire smoke.

Reporter Bob Woodward revealed in a book that President Donald Trump spoke about the severity of the coronavirus threat even as he was telling the nation the virus was no worse than the seasonal flu, and insisting the government had it totally under control.