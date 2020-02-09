What you need to know about coronavirus Wednesday, Sept. 2

Find developments on the coronavirus pandemic and the plan for recovery in the U.S. and Washington state.

Where cases stand in Washington

304 new coronavirus cases and 16 additional death reported as of Tuesday by the Washington State Department of Health (DOH).

Total: 1,931 deaths among 74,939 overall cases in Washington state.

Since the start of the pandemic, the DOH reports that 6,787 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 in Washington state, which is 24 more hospitalizations than yesterday's total.

The state reports of the total confirmed cases in the state, Washington's coronavirus death rate is 2.6%.

The Trump administration said Tuesday that it will not work with an international cooperative effort to develop and distribute a COVID-19 vaccine because it does not want to be constrained by multilateral groups like the World Health Organization.

The decision to go it alone, first reported by The Washington Post, follows the White House’s decision in early July to pull the United States out of the WHO. Trump claims the WHO is in need of reform and is heavily influenced by China.