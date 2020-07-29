What you need to know about coronavirus Wednesday, July 29

Find developments on the coronavirus pandemic and the plan for recovery in the U.S. and Washington state.

886 new cases reported Monday, along with 30 new deaths, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

Total: 1,548 deaths among 54,205 overall cases in Washington state.

945,234 people in Washington have taken a coronavirus test, and 5.7% of those tests were positive.

Russian intelligence services are using a trio of English-language websites to spread disinformation about the coronavirus pandemic, seeking to exploit a crisis that America is struggling to contain ahead of the presidential election in November, U.S. officials said Tuesday.

Two Russians who have held senior roles in Moscow’s military intelligence service known as the GRU have been identified as responsible for a disinformation effort meant to reach American and Western audiences, U.S. government officials said. They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

Boeing is reporting a $2.4 billion loss for the second quarter due to the grounding of its 737 Max jet and the coronavirus pandemic, which is expected to depress airline travel even longer than previously expected.

The company said Wednesday that revenue fell 25%, which is worse than analysts had expected.

In its first week of operation, a new machine that screens Sea-Tac Airport passengers for fevers didn't catch any travelers with a high temperature.