What you need to know about coronavirus Wednesday, Aug. 19

Where cases stand in Washington:
- 24 new coronavirus deaths reported Monday in Washington among 543 new cases, according to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH).
- Total: 1,809 deaths among 68,264 overall cases in Washington state.
- Since the start of the pandemic, the DOH reports that 6,358 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 in Washington state.
- The state reports of the total confirmed cases in the state, Washington's coronavirus death rate is 2.7%.
Major League Baseball has been reportedly consulting with the National Hockey League to learn more about the benefits, and the downsides, of their practice of forming bubbles or "hub" zones for players to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
The MLB's adoption of the practice would entail the league forming neutral sites for players which would reduce travel and restrict movement significantly in order to mitigate any virus spread, as much as possible. The talks are a sign that the league is looking to increase containment protocols and tighten down on rules even more in the MLB's postseason.