What you need to know about coronavirus Wednesday, Aug. 19

Major League Baseball has been reportedly consulting with the National Hockey League to learn more about the benefits, and the downsides, of their practice of forming bubbles or "hub" zones for players to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

The MLB's adoption of the practice would entail the league forming neutral sites for players which would reduce travel and restrict movement significantly in order to mitigate any virus spread, as much as possible. The talks are a sign that the league is looking to increase containment protocols and tighten down on rules even more in the MLB's postseason.