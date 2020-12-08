What you need to know about coronavirus Wednesday, Aug. 12

Find developments on the COVID-19 pandemic and the plan for recovery in the U.S. and Washington state.

Where cases stand in Washington

19 new coronavirus deaths reported Tuesday in Washington among 504 new cases overall, according to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH).

Total: 1,716 deaths among 64,151 overall cases in Washington state.

The state had previously reported the total number of COVID-19 tests submitted in Washington state, and the percentage of tests that came back positive. However, the state has not supplied that data since August 5.

The state Department of Health reported that it is resolving issues with the reporting of negative tests, which had previously been overcounted resulting in total test count that was too high. The agency reported a preliminary corrected count on Tuesday: 95,4355 people in Washington had taken a coronavirus test, and 6.7% of those tests were positive.

The DOH reports a total of 6,102 people have been hospitalized by coronavirus in Washington state this year.

Zero players testing positive for COVID-19 in the two weeks since NHL teams arrived at their two respective playoff hub cities. And a powerful opening night statement on social and racial justice issues made by the league and its players.

Given the uncertainty professional hockey faced in placing its season on pause in mid-March, NHL Players' Association chief Don Fehr couldn't have envisioned a better resumption of play five months later with the first round of the playoffs getting under way.

With a coronavirus vaccine still months off, companies are rushing to test what may be the next best thing: drugs that deliver antibodies to fight the virus right away, without having to train the immune system to make them.