What you need to know about coronavirus Tuesday, Sept. 8

Find developments on the coronavirus pandemic and the plan for recovery in the U.S. and Washington state.

Where cases stand in Washington

310 new coronavirus cases reported as of Monday by the Washington State Department of Health (DOH). The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is no longer reporting new deaths on the weekends, and Monday is a holiday.

Total: 1,953 deaths among 77,235 overall cases in Washington state.

Since the start of the pandemic, the DOH reports that 6,913 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 in Washington state.

The state reports of the total confirmed cases in the state, Washington's coronavirus death rate is 2.5%.

The Lost Summer of 2020 drew to a close Monday with many big Labor Day gatherings canceled across the U.S. and health authorities pleading with people to keep their distance from others so as not to cause another coronavirus surge like the one that followed Memorial Day.

Downtown Atlanta was quiet as the 85,000 or so people who come dressed as their favorite superheroes or sci-fi characters for the annual Dragon Con convention met online instead. Huge football stadiums at places like Ohio State and the University of Texas sat empty. Many Labor Day parades marking the unofficial end of summer were called off, and masks were usually required at the few that went on.

At least there won't be a government shutdown.