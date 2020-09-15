What you need to know about coronavirus Tuesday, Sept. 15

Find developments on the coronavirus pandemic and the plan for recovery in the U.S. and Washington state.

Where cases stand in Washington

15 news deaths and 312 new coronavirus cases reported Monday by the Washington State Department of Health (DOH).

Total: 2,006 deaths among 80,138 overall cases in Washington state.

Since the start of the pandemic, the DOH reports that 7,098 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 in Washington state.

The state reports of the total confirmed cases in the state, Washington's coronavirus death rate is 2.5%.

What are the different types of coronavirus tests?

There are three broad categories of coronavirus tests in the U.S. Two diagnose whether you have an active infection, and a third indicates if you previously had the virus.

As the coronavirus rages on in the United States and around the world, the topic of herd immunity has been brought up by some of President Donald Trump's top medical advisers.