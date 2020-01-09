What you need to know about coronavirus Tuesday, Sept. 1

Find developments on the coronavirus pandemic and the plan for recovery in the U.S. and Washington state.

756 new coronavirus cases reported as of Monday. The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is no longer reporting new deaths on the weekends, that number will be included in Monday's update.

Total: 1,915 deaths among 74,635 overall cases in Washington state.

Since the start of the pandemic, the DOH reports that 6,763 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 in Washington state.

The state reports of the total confirmed cases in the state, Washington's coronavirus death rate is 2.6%.

Children returned to school Tuesday in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, the original epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic that underwent months of lockdown but which has not seen new cases of local transmission for weeks.

State media reported 1.4 million children in the city reported to 2,842 kindergartens, primary and secondary schools as part of a nationwide return to classes.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown how the Earth can recover “if we allow it to rest” and must spur people to adopt simpler lifestyles to help a planet “groaning” under the constant demand for economic growth, Pope Francis said Tuesday.