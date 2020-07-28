x
What you need to know about coronavirus Tuesday, July 28

Find developments on the coronavirus pandemic and the plan for recovery in the U.S. and Washington state.
  • 686 new cases reported Saturday, along with 17 new deaths, according to the Washington State Department of Health.
  • Total: 1,518 deaths among 53,623 overall cases in Washington state.
  • 933,304 people in Washington have taken a coronavirus test, and 5.7% of those tests were positive.

Head of China CDC gets injected with experimental coronavirus vaccine

The head of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention says he has been injected with an experimental coronavirus vaccine in an attempt to persuade the public to follow suit when one is approved.

"I'm going to reveal something undercover: I am injected with one of the vaccines," Gao Fu said in a webinar Sunday hosted by Alibaba Health, an arm of the Chinese e-commerce giant, and Cell Press, an American publisher of scientific journals. "I hope it will work."

