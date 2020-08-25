What you need to know about coronavirus Tuesday, Aug. 25

Find developments on the coronavirus pandemic and the plan for recovery in the U.S. and Washington state.

Where cases stand in Washington:

Nine new coronavirus deaths reported as of Tuesday in Washington among 359 new cases, according to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH).

Total: 1,876 deaths among 71,705 overall cases in Washington state.

Since the start of the pandemic, the DOH reports that 6,595 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 in Washington state.

The state reports of the total confirmed cases in the state, Washington's coronavirus death rate is 2.6%.

Tens of thousands of randomly chosen households across the country will get a package from Emory University in Georgia with an at-home nasal swab test and blood spot antibody test kits, as well as a questionnaire to fill out.

Participants are asked to send samples back to Molecular Testing Labs.

It's part of a study to understand the levels of infection in the United States, university researchers said.

Following an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at St. Michael Medical Center in Bremerton, staff and members of their union expressed their concerns over the "magnitude of the problems."

St. Michael workers and their union, UFCW 21, gave a virtual press conference on Tuesday morning, listing concerns including being asked to come to work before coronavirus test results are confirmed and a lack of PPE.

Workers and the union presented a "list of demands" to the state Department of Health and Kitsap County Public Health.

Health Minister Christopher Tufton says Usain Bolt is aware of the results and his recent contacts are being traced.

Bolt said on social media Monday that he was awaiting the result of a coronavirus test and was quarantining himself as a precaution.

The 34-year-old retired sprinter who won gold in the 100 and 200 meters at the last three Olympics posted a video on social media to explain the situation.

It has been called the safest spot in North America, but now Point Roberts, Washington may also be the most desperate.

"We really need that border open to survive," said Tamra Hansen. She owns the Saltwater Cafe in the tiny town of Point Roberts, which is isolated from the rest of Whatcom County in the most unusual of circumstances.

As South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster prepared to announce the end of a coronavirus stay-at-home order, his top staff received an email from the state health department.