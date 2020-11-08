What you need to know about coronavirus Tuesday, Aug. 11

Find developments on the COVID-19 pandemic and the plan for recovery in the U.S. and Washington state.

Where cases stand in Washington

9 new coronavirus deaths reported Monday in Washington among 575 new cases overall, according to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH).

Total: 1,697 deaths among 63,6472 overall cases in Washington state.

The state had previously reported the total number of COVID-19 tests submitted in Washington state, and the percentage of tests that came back positive. However, the state has not supplied that data since August 5.

1,009,486 people in Washington had taken a coronavirus test, and 5.9% of those tests were positive, as of Aug. 5.

The DOH reports a total of 6,049 people have been hospitalized by coronavirus in Washington state this year.

Russia on Tuesday became the first country to clear a coronavirus vaccine and declare it ready for use, despite international skepticism. President Vladimir Putin said that one of his daughters has already been inoculated.

Putin emphasized that the vaccine underwent the necessary tests and has proven efficient, offering a lasting immunity from the coronavirus. However, scientists at home and abroad have been sounding the alarm that the rush to start using the vaccine before Phase 3 trials — which normally last for months and involve thousands of people — could backfire.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Tuesday that authorities have found four cases of the coronavirus in one Auckland household from an unknown source, the first reported cases of local transmission in the country in 102 days.