What you need to know about coronavirus Thursday, Sept. 3

Find developments on the coronavirus pandemic and the plan for recovery in the U.S. and Washington state.

Where cases stand in Washington

438 new coronavirus cases and 4 additional death reported as of Wednesday by the Washington State Department of Health (DOH).

Total: 1,935 deaths among 75,377 overall cases in Washington state.

Since the start of the pandemic, the DOH reports that 6,795 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 in Washington state, which is 8 more hospitalizations than yesterday's total.

The state reports of the total confirmed cases in the state, Washington's coronavirus death rate is 2.6%.

Can I get the coronavirus twice?

It seems possible, though how often it happens isn’t known.

Researchers in Hong Kong recently reported evidence of a person who got the coronavirus a second time, months after an initial infection.

The Centers for Disease Control has asked all 50 states to be ready to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine to high-risk groups and healthcare workers as soon as late October or early November.