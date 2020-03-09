x
Coronavirus

What you need to know about coronavirus Thursday, Sept. 3

Find developments on the coronavirus pandemic and the plan for recovery in the U.S. and Washington state.

Where cases stand in Washington

  • 438 new coronavirus cases and 4 additional death reported as of Wednesday by the Washington State Department of Health (DOH).
  • Total: 1,935 deaths among 75,377 overall cases in Washington state. 
  • Since the start of the pandemic, the DOH reports that 6,795 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 in Washington state, which is 8 more hospitalizations than yesterday's total. 
  • The state reports of the total confirmed cases in the state, Washington's coronavirus death rate is 2.6%.

Can someone get the coronavirus twice?

It seems possible, though how often it happens isn’t known.

Researchers in Hong Kong recently reported evidence of a person who got the coronavirus a second time, months after an initial infection.

Washington health officials say timeline for COVID-19 vaccine can't be political

The Centers for Disease Control has asked all 50 states to be ready to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine to high-risk groups and healthcare workers as soon as late October or early November.

The notice is raising concerns among some health experts that the Trump administration is trying to rush a vaccine, or generate buzz about one, right before Election Day.

