Coronavirus

What you need to know about coronavirus Thursday, July 30

Find developments on the coronavirus pandemic and the plan for recovery in the U.S. and Washington state.
  • 780 new cases reported Tuesday, along with 7 new deaths, according to the Washington State Department of Health.
  • Total: 1,555 deaths among 54,985 overall cases in Washington state.
  • 958,307 people in Washington have taken a coronavirus test, and 5.7% of those tests were positive.

New limits on restaurants and bars start Thursday

Changes to restrictions at restaurants start Thursday, July 30, as Washington state tries to curb a recent surge in coronavirus cases.

Beginning Thursday, alcohol can’t be served after 10 p.m. at bars and restaurants, and counties in Phase 3 can’t seat more than five people per table and they all have to be from the same household.

Read more

Can the coronavirus spread through the air?

Yes, it's possible.

The World Health Organization recently acknowledged the possibility that COVID-19 might be spread in the air under certain conditions.

Read more