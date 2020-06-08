x
What you need to know about coronavirus Thursday, Aug. 6

Find developments on the COVID-19 pandemic and the plan for recovery in the U.S. and Washington state.

Where cases stand in Washington

  • 5 new coronavirus deaths reported in Washington Wednesday among 705 new cases overall, according to the Washington State Department of Health
  • Total: 1,624 deaths among 60,084 overall cases in Washington state.
  • 1,009,486 people in Washington have taken a coronavirus test, and 5.9% of those tests were positive.

1.2 million seek unemployment after $600 federal check ends

Nearly 1.2 million laid-off Americans applied for state unemployment benefits last week, evidence that the coronavirus keeps forcing companies to slash jobs just as a critical $600 weekly federal jobless payment has expired.

The Labor Department’s report Thursday marked the 20th straight week that at least 1 million people have sought jobless aid. Before the pandemic hit hard in March, the number of Americans seeking unemployment checks had never surpassed 700,000 in a week, not even during the Great Recession of 2007-2009.

How COVID-related fines against Washington businesses are tallied

In June, John Postema, the owner of Flower World in Maltby, banned employees from wearing masks.

He was under investigation by Washington state's Department Labor and Industries and now faces a $4,200 fine.

