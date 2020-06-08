What you need to know about coronavirus Thursday, Aug. 6

Find developments on the COVID-19 pandemic and the plan for recovery in the U.S. and Washington state.

Where cases stand in Washington

5 new coronavirus deaths reported in Washington Wednesday among 705 new cases overall, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

Total: 1,624 deaths among 60,084 overall cases in Washington state.

1,009,486 people in Washington have taken a coronavirus test, and 5.9% of those tests were positive.

Nearly 1.2 million laid-off Americans applied for state unemployment benefits last week, evidence that the coronavirus keeps forcing companies to slash jobs just as a critical $600 weekly federal jobless payment has expired.

The Labor Department’s report Thursday marked the 20th straight week that at least 1 million people have sought jobless aid. Before the pandemic hit hard in March, the number of Americans seeking unemployment checks had never surpassed 700,000 in a week, not even during the Great Recession of 2007-2009.

In June, John Postema, the owner of Flower World in Maltby, banned employees from wearing masks.