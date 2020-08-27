What you need to know about coronavirus Thursday, Aug. 27

Find developments on the coronavirus pandemic and the plan for recovery in the U.S. and Washington state.

Where cases stand in Washington:

4 new coronavirus deaths reported as of Wednesday in Washington among 456 new cases, according to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH).

Total: 1,880 deaths among 72,161 overall cases in Washington state.

Since the start of the pandemic, the DOH reports that 6,640 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 in Washington state.

The state reports of the total confirmed cases in the state, Washington's coronavirus death rate is 2.6%.

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized the first rapid coronavirus test that doesn’t need any special computer equipment to get results.

The 15-minute test from Abbott Laboratories will sell for $5, giving it a competitive edge over similar tests that need to be popped into a small machine. The portable test is based on the same technology used to test for the flu, strep throat and other infections.

ust over 1 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, a sign that the coronavirus outbreak continues to threaten jobs even as the housing market, auto sales and other segments of the economy rebound from a springtime collapse.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that the number of people seeking jobless aid last week dropped by 98,000 from 1.1 million the week before. The number of initial claims has exceeded 1 million most weeks since late March. Before the coronavirus pandemic, they never topped 700,000 in a week.

Does a face mask protect me, or just the people around me?

It likely provides protection for both.