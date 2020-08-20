What you need to know about coronavirus Thursday, Aug. 20

Find developments on the coronavirus pandemic and the plan for recovery in the U.S. and Washington state.

Where cases stand in Washington:

13 new coronavirus deaths reported as of Wednesday in Washington among 425 new cases, according to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH).

Total: 1,822 deaths among 68,689 overall cases in Washington state.

Since the start of the pandemic, the DOH reports that 6,358 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 in Washington state.

The state reports of the total confirmed cases in the state, Washington's coronavirus death rate is 2.7%.

Airbnb is banning house parties worldwide as it tries to clean up its reputation and comply with coronavirus-related limits on gatherings.

The San Francisco-based home-sharing company said it will limit occupancy in its rental homes to 16 people. It may offer exceptions for boutique hotels or other event venues.

The number of laid-off workers seeking U.S. unemployment benefits rose to 1.1 million last week after two weeks of declines, evidence that many employers are still slashing jobs as the coronavirus bedevils the U.S. economy.