What you need to know about coronavirus Sunday, Sept. 6

Find developments on the coronavirus pandemic and the plan for recovery in the U.S. and Washington state.

SEATTLE — Where cases stand in Washington

501 new coronavirus cases reported as of Friday by the Washington State Department of Health (DOH). The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is no longer reporting new deaths on the weekends, that number will be included in Monday's update.

Total: 1,953 deaths among 76,836 overall cases in Washington state.

Since the start of the pandemic, the DOH reports that 6,842 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 in Washington state.

The state reports of the total confirmed cases in the state, Washington's coronavirus death rate is 2.5%.

Daily testing for COVID-19, except on game days, has been extended into the regular season by the NFL and the players' union.

All players and other team personnel categorized in Tiers 1 and 2 will continue to be tested each day, a process that has worked relatively well for the league as it approaches the first game on Thursday night in Kansas City. With no testing on game days, the pregame coronavirus exams will be conducted on the day before the game and must be completed before a club travels.

NFL Players Association President JC Tretter of the Cleveland Browns recently called for a continuation of daily testing.

Gas Works Park will be closed all day Labor Day (Sept. 7) as the city of Seattle anticipates a large crowd and is taking measures in advance to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Health officials say to control coronavirus this fall, personal responsibility is going to be very important during Labor Day weekend. This means wearing masks in public, social distancing, frequent hand washing and avoiding public crowded areas.