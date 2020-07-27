What you need to know about coronavirus Sunday, July 26

Find developments on the coronavirus pandemic and the plan for recovery in the U.S. and Washington state.

786 new cases reported Saturday, along with 7 new deaths, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

Total: 1,501 deaths among 52,635 overall cases in Washington state.

919,347 people in Washington have taken a coronavirus test, and 5.7% of those tests were positive.

Public health officials urged residents Friday to make long-term behavior changes as coronavirus cases continue to increase in Washington state.

"We all need reboot our attitude about this disease," Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer for Public Health – Seattle & King County, said during a briefing Friday.

Over the last seven days, King County averaged 171 new COVID-19 cases per day, according to Duchin. This is more than four times higher the new case rate at the beginning of June when Duchin said the county averaged about 40 new cases per day.

Between July 12-18, King County reported 1,117 new cases.

As COVID-19 cases surge in the U.S., many states have moved forward with restrictions to mitigate the spread of the virus. Several states have issued new orders for masks to be worn in public. Health officials say face coverings help to prevent person-to-person spread of the coronavirus. Some states are requiring face coverings for everyone, while others are limiting the order to only workers or just in certain locales.

There is no federal mandate to wear a mask, and as of the end of July, there were still states that did not have mask orders

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un placed the city of Kaesong near the border with South Korea under total lockdown after a person was found there with suspected COVID-19 symptoms, saying “the vicious virus” may have entered the country, state media reported Sunday.

If the person is officially declared a coronavirus patient, he or she would be North Korea’s first confirmed case. The North has steadfastly said it has had no cases of the virus, a claim questioned by outside experts.

The lockdown was declared Friday afternoon. The North's official Korean Central News Agency said the suspected virus patient is a runaway who fled to South Korea three years ago before illegally crossing the border into the North early last week.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Saturday that Republicans were set to roll out the next COVID-19 aid package Monday and assured there was backing from the White House after he and President Donald Trump's top aide met to salvage the $1 trillion proposal that had floundered just days before.