What you need to know about coronavirus Sunday, Aug. 30

SEATTLE — 578 new coronavirus cases reported as of Sunday. The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is no longer reporting new deaths on the weekends, that number will be included in Monday's update.

Total: 1,905 deaths among 73,879 overall cases in Washington state.

Since the start of the pandemic, the DOH reports that 6,723 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 in Washington state.

The state reports of the total confirmed cases in the state, Washington's coronavirus death rate is 2.6%.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases globally has topped 25 million.

That’s according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S. leads the count with 5.9 million cases, followed by Brazil with 3.8 million and India with 3.5 million.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

Global deaths from COVID-19 stand at over 842,000, with the U.S. having the highest number with 182,779, followed by Brazil with 120,262 and Mexico with 63,819.

The coronavirus has upended everyday life in ways big and small. What happens when those disruptions overlap with voting? Thousands of state and local election officials across the U.S are sharing ideas and making accommodations to try to ensure that voters and polling places are safe amid an unprecedented pandemic.

Some are finding ways to expand access to voter registration and ballot request forms. Others are testing new products, installing special equipment or scouting outdoor voting locations.

As summer starts to wind down and more state coronavirus restrictions are lifted, people may be more inclined to meet up with family and friends who they haven't seen in months.

Public Health King County - Seattle officials say they've seen an increase in coronavirus cases with parties and gatherings at homes.