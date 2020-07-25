What you need to know about coronavirus Saturday, July 25

Find developments on the coronavirus pandemic and the plan for recovery in the U.S. and Washington state.

SEATTLE — Where cases stand in Washington:

815 new cases reported Friday and 13 new deaths, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

Total: 1,495 deaths among 50,824 overall cases in Washington state.

883,982 people in Washington have taken a coronavirus test, and 5.7% of those tests were positive.

A federal judge has denied a request for a preliminary injunction against Gov. Jay Inslee’s emergency COVID-19 orders that had been brought by some Republican state lawmakers.

The Seattle Times reports the legal challenge filed in May contended “the emergency has been contained” and that ongoing restrictions weren’t legally justified.

In a court order dated Friday, Judge Benjamin Settle wrote that federal lawsuits against state officials are allowed in certain instances in which the state official has a connection with the enforcement of an allegedly unconstitutional act.

Offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif became the first player to opt out of the upcoming NFL season on Friday, choosing to put his medical degree to use on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic rather than helping the Kansas City Chiefs defend their first Super Bowl title in 50 years.

Duvernay-Tardif has been working to fulfill his requirements to become a doctor in the offseason, and has spent this summer working at a clinic in his native Canada. He said that experience helped him decide that if he was going to take any risks with his health, it would be to help patients dealing with the virus.

If Black, Hispanic and Native Americans are hospitalized and killed by the coronavirus at far higher rates than others, shouldn't the government count them as high risk for serious illness? That seemingly simple question has been mulled by federal health officials for months. And so far the answer is no.

Federal public health officials have released a new strategy that vows to improve data collection and take steps to address stark inequalities in how the disease is affecting Americans.