What you need to know about coronavirus Saturday, Aug. 29

Find developments on the coronavirus pandemic and the plan for recovery in the U.S. and Washington state.

Where cases stand in Washington:

Fifteen new coronavirus deaths reported as of Friday in Washington among 598 new cases, according to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH).

Total: 1,905 deaths among 73,301 overall cases in Washington state.

The DOH said it will no longer report updated death counts on the weekends, that number will now be included in Monday's update.

Since the start of the pandemic, the DOH reports that 6,679 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 in Washington state.

The state reports of the total confirmed cases in the state, Washington's coronavirus death rate is 2.6%.

With the economy still in the pandemic’s grip, the Federal Reserve is facing a decision on whether to stretch an emergency lending program in a way that could bring more risk for the government and taxpayers. Lawmakers are pressing the central bank to deliver more aid to struggling small and mid-sized businesses.

The economic recovery has been uneven and painfully slow in the wake of shutdowns from the coronavirus. The pandemic has killed some 180,000 people in the U.S., and the number of laid-off workers collecting jobless benefits exceeds 14.5 million.

Officials at the Federal Detention Center in SeaTac say it has a cluster of COVID-19 infections among inmates and staff.

The Seattle Times reports that as of Thursday, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said 31 inmates and six staff members at the facility had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Prison and public health officials say no deaths or hospitalizations have been reported.

The FDA will now let doctors treat all hospitalized COVID-19 patients with the experimental antiviral drug remdesivir.