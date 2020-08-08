What you need to know about coronavirus Saturday, Aug. 8

Find developments on the COVID-19 pandemic and the plan for recovery in the U.S. and Washington state.

Where cases stand in Washington

19 new coronavirus deaths reported in Washington Friday among 670 new cases overall, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

Total: 1,672 deaths among 61,587 overall cases in Washington state.

The state has previously reported the total number of COVID-19 tests submitted in Washington state, and the percentage of tests that came back positive. However, the state did not supply that data on Thursday or Friday.

As of Wednesday, 1,009,486 people in Washington have taken a coronavirus test, and 5.9% of those tests were positive.

A person tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a wedding ceremony in Kittitas County earlier this month and now health officials are trying to notify everyone in attendance so they can get tested.

The wedding was held Sunday, August 2 at the Cattle Barn Ranch wedding venue in Cle Elum, according to a release from the Kittitas County Incident Management Team (IMT).

Racial disparities in the U.S. coronavirus epidemic extend to children, according to two sobering government reports released Friday.

One of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports looked at children with COVID-19 who needed hospitalization. Hispanic children were hospitalized at a rate eight times higher than white kids, and Black children were hospitalized at a rate five times higher, it found.

New data from the University of Washington predicts the coronavirus death toll in the United States could hit nearly 300,000 by December.

The UW's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) said Thursday it is now projecting 295,011 deaths by December.

However, if 95% of the country started consistently wearing masks when leaving their homes today, the latest projection for deaths drops by 49% to 228,271.

Tahoma High School students are butting heads with the Tahoma School Board, upset with the changes made to their class schedule as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Students in the Tahoma School District will start the school year learning online from home, but it's the way the classes are arranged that has students worried.

The City of Seattle will open a free walk-up COVID-19 testing site at Rainier Beach High School on Friday. It is the third free testing site the city has opened, with plans for a fourth site in southwest Seattle.

Starting August 7, the community testing site will operate from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Unlike other sites opened by the city, this testing site is a walk-up and not a drive-through.

For the first time in its 38-year history, today Taste Edmonds was canceled. This event was the saving grace for the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce.

“Some of my best friends from growing up have dubbed it ‘Kels-mas’ because it’s like Christmas for me,” said Edmonds resident Kelsey Foster. She has gone to Taste Edmonds for 30 years.