What you need to know about coronavirus Monday, Sept. 7

Where cases stand in Washington

399 new coronavirus cases reported as of Friday by the Washington State Department of Health (DOH). The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is no longer reporting new deaths on the weekends, that number will be included in Monday's update.

Total: 1,953 deaths among 77,235 overall cases in Washington state.

Since the start of the pandemic, the DOH reports that 6,860 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 in Washington state.

The state reports of the total confirmed cases in the state, Washington's coronavirus death rate is 2.5%.

Gas Works Park will be closed all day Labor Day (Sept. 7) as the city of Seattle anticipates a large crowd and is taking measures in advance to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Seattle Parks and Recreation said that it has been committed to keeping parks open during the pandemic, however, closing the park is a preventative measure in preventing the spread of coronavirus.

Colleges across the nation — from New Mexico to Tennessee, Michigan to New York — are turning tests of waste into a public health tool.