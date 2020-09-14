What you need to know about coronavirus Monday, Sept. 14

Where cases stand in Washington
- 350 new coronavirus cases reported as of Sunday by the Washington State Department of Health (DOH). The DOH is no longer reporting updated death totals on the weekends.
- Total: 1,991 deaths among 79,826 overall cases in Washington state.
- Since the start of the pandemic, the DOH reports that 7,081 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 in Washington state.
- The state reports of the total confirmed cases in the state, Washington's coronavirus death rate is 2.5%.
British scientists are beginning a small study comparing how two experimental coronavirus vaccines might work when they are inhaled by people instead of being injected.
In a statement on Monday, researchers at Imperial College London and Oxford University said a trial involving 30 people would test vaccines developed by both institutions when participants inhale the droplets in their mouths, which would directly target their respiratory systems.