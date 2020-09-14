x
What you need to know about coronavirus Monday, Sept. 14

Find developments on the coronavirus pandemic and the plan for recovery in the U.S. and Washington state.

Where cases stand in Washington

  • 350 new coronavirus cases reported as of Sunday by the Washington State Department of Health (DOH). The DOH is no longer reporting updated death totals on the weekends.
  • Total: 1,991 deaths among 79,826 overall cases in Washington state. 
  • Since the start of the pandemic, the DOH reports that 7,081 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 in Washington state.
  • The state reports of the total confirmed cases in the state, Washington's coronavirus death rate is 2.5%.

More coronavirus coverage from KING 5

UK tests if COVID-19 vaccines might work better inhaled

British scientists are beginning a small study comparing how two experimental coronavirus vaccines might work when they are inhaled by people instead of being injected.

In a statement on Monday, researchers at Imperial College London and Oxford University said a trial involving 30 people would test vaccines developed by both institutions when participants inhale the droplets in their mouths, which would directly target their respiratory systems.

