What you need to know about coronavirus Monday, Aug. 31

Find developments on the coronavirus pandemic and the plan for recovery in the U.S. and Washington state.

578 new coronavirus cases reported as of Sunday. The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is no longer reporting new deaths on the weekends, that number will be included in Monday's update.

Total: 1,905 deaths among 73,879 overall cases in Washington state.

Since the start of the pandemic, the DOH reports that 6,723 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 in Washington state.

The state reports of the total confirmed cases in the state, Washington's coronavirus death rate is 2.6%.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases globally has topped 25 million.

That’s according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S. leads the count with 5.9 million cases, followed by Brazil with 3.8 million and India with 3.5 million.

