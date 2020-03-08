What you need to know about coronavirus Monday, Aug. 3

Find developments on the coronavirus pandemic and the plan for recovery in the U.S. and Washington state.

Where cases stand in Washington

632 new cases and 4 new deaths reported on Sunday, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

Total: 1,596 deaths among 58,173 overall cases in Washington state.

1,008,280 people in Washington have taken a coronavirus test, and 5.8% of those tests were positive.

Due to an outage, DOH did not update the statistics until late Saturday for both Thursday and Friday.

Seattle’s Argosy Cruises announced it will close its public tours and private charters for the remainder of the 2020 season.

The company said the seasonal closure is due to the "evolving uncertainty around COVID-19 and its unprecedented impacts on the tourism industry."

The Harbor Cruise and Evergreen Excursion will conclude service on Sunday, August 2, the company said.

Pac-12 athletes from several schools threatened not to play if their demands on racial injustice and coronavirus safety measures aren't met.