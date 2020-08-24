What you need to know about coronavirus Monday, Aug. 24

Find developments on the coronavirus pandemic and the plan for recovery in the U.S. and Washington state.

Where cases stand in Washington:

Four new coronavirus deaths reported as of Monday in Washington among 359 new cases, according to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH).

Total: 1,867 deaths among 71,371 overall cases in Washington state.

Since the start of the pandemic, the DOH reports that 6,542 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 in Washington state.

The state reports of the total confirmed cases in the state, Washington's coronavirus death rate is 2.6%.

A coronavirus outbreak at a Bremerton hospital has grown to 45 cases.

Dr. Gib Morrow, health officer for the Kitsap Public Health District, reported during a briefing Monday that 30 staff and 15 patients at St. Michael Medical Center in Bremerton were infected with COVID-19.

“I think this is just an example of how insidious and tricky and difficult to recognize this virus is, and that’s the reason every one of us needs to behave as if we are infected and everyone around us is,” Morrow said.

Just hours after President Donald Trump announced emergency authorization to treat COVID-19 patients with convalescent plasma, a move he called "a breakthrough," Seattle researchers voiced skepticism about its effectiveness to treat the deadly virus.

"This is just a gigantic exaggeration. I've been using this for my patients in ICU's across Seattle since March, it's pretty widely available, do we think there is possibly a benefit, yes we do, do we think it's harmful, probably not, is it a miracle cure? Definitely not," said Dr. Vin Gupta, of the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, immediately following the president's announcement. "This is not going to change a lot." Read more.

The Quinault Indian Nation (QIN) is closed to visitors in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases among households on the reservation.

The shutdown was announced by the tribal government Saturday. Officials said the Nation reported its first positive COVID-19 case last week, which required some households to enter a 14-day quarantine period.

The closure will be in effect through at least September 6 to ensure infections do not spread.

Just as millions of children are heading back to school, the World Health Organization says those aged 6 to 11 should wear masks in some cases to help fight the spread of coronavirus.

The recommendations presented Monday follow the widespread belief that children under 12 are not considered as likely to propagate the virus as much as adults. Children in general face less severe virus symptoms than do adults, with the elderly the most vulnerable to severe infection and death.

The latest increase in coronavirus cases in Whitman County has been primarily traced by authorities to off-campus gatherings in the Greek Row area, according to a statement from Washington State University.

University leaders said they have been working closely with city, county and state officials over the past several months to manage the impacts of COVID-19 on the communties where WSU facilities are located.