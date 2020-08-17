What you need to know about coronavirus Monday, Aug. 17

Where cases stand in Washington:
- 15 new coronavirus deaths reported Sunday in Washington among 576 new cases, according to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH).
- Total: 1,781 deaths among 66,885 overall cases in Washington state.
- The state had previously reported the total number of COVID-19 tests submitted in Washington state, and the percentage of tests that came back positive. However, the state has not supplied that data since August 5.
- The state Department of Health reported that it is resolving issues with the reporting of negative tests, which had previously been overcounted resulting in total test count that was too high.
In a bid to survive, airlines are desperately trying to convince a wary public that measures like mandatory face masks and hospital-grade air filters make sitting in a plane safer than many other indoor settings during the coronavirus pandemic.
It isn't working.
Surveys indicate that instead of growing comfortable with air travel, more people are becoming skeptical about it. In the United States, airline bookings have stalled in the past month after slowly rising — a reaction to a new surge of reported virus infections.