What you need to know about coronavirus Monday, Aug. 10

Find developments on the COVID-19 pandemic and the plan for recovery in the U.S. and Washington state.

Where cases stand in Washington

Two new coronavirus deaths reported in Washington Sunday among 549 new cases overall, according to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH).

Total: 1,688 deaths among 63,072 overall cases in Washington state. The total deaths in the state did not increase Sunday due to classification changes, the DOH said. Two deaths previously reported were removed and there were two new deaths reported Sunday.

The state has previously reported the total number of COVID-19 tests submitted in Washington state, and the percentage of tests that came back positive. However, the state has not supplied that data since Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, 1,009,486 people in Washington have taken a coronavirus test, and 5.9% of those tests were positive.

The United States' failure to contain the spread of the coronavirus has been met with astonishment and alarm in Europe, as the world's most powerful country surpassed a global record of 5 million confirmed infections on Sunday, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.

As Axios reports, former Commissioner of Food and Drugs Scott Gottlieb has sent out a warning, saying that the death toll will "definitely" reach between 200,000 and 300,000 by the end of this year.

New guidelines for fitness centers and gyms will go into effect Monday in Washington state. As part of the updated guidelines, gyms and fitness facilities will need to nearly triple the minimum distance required for patrons exercising indoors, except for those practicing certain team sports.