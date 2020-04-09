What you need to know about coronavirus Friday, Sept. 4

Find developments on the coronavirus pandemic and the plan for recovery in the U.S. and Washington state.

Where cases stand in Washington

479 new coronavirus cases and 10 additional death reported as of Thursday by the Washington State Department of Health (DOH).

Total: 1,945 deaths among 75,856 overall cases in Washington state.

Since the start of the pandemic, the DOH reports that 6,834 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 in Washington state, which is 39 more hospitalizations than yesterday's total.

The state reports of the total confirmed cases in the state, Washington's coronavirus death rate is 2.6%.

A vaccine is not a requirement for holding next year's postponed Olympics and Paralympics, the CEO of the Tokyo Games said Friday.

Toshiro Muto was speaking after a task force meeting with government officials, disease experts and Japanese Olympic officials. It’s the first of several high-level meetings dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic as Tokyo tries to figure out if it can hold the games.

Counselors at Everett's Volunteers of America crisis center take calls from across the country.

In July alone counselors saw a 65% increase from the year before.

Volunteers of America Assistant Behavioral Health Director Levi Van Dyke expects things to get even worse as coronavirus continues, and a rainy winter looms on the horizon.

Canada's top health official has some advice for people who want to get intimate during the COVID-19 pandemic: Wear a mask, don't kiss and consider going solo.