What you need to know about coronavirus Friday, July 31

818 new cases reported Wednesday, along with 9 new deaths, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

Total: 1,564 deaths among 55,803 overall cases in Washington state.

973,654 people in Washington have taken a coronavirus test, and 5.7% of those tests were positive.

There’s no end in sight to the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci and other top government health experts will tell Congress on Friday.

“While it remains unclear how long the pandemic will last, COVID-19 activity will likely continue for some time,” Fauci, along with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention head Dr. Robert Redfield and Health and Human Services testing czar Adm. Brett Giroir say in prepared testimony for a special House panel investigating the pandemic.

Pharma giants GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi Pasteur have announced they will supply 100 million doses of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine to the United States as governments buy up supplies in hopes something will work.