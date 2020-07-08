What you need to know about coronavirus Friday, Aug. 7

Find developments on the COVID-19 pandemic and the plan for recovery in the U.S. and Washington state.

Where cases stand in Washington

29 new coronavirus deaths reported in Washington Thursday among 833 new cases overall, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

Total: 1,653 deaths among 60,917 overall cases in Washington state.

The state has previously reported the total number of COVID-19 tests submitted in Washington state, and the percentage of tests that came back positive. However, the state did not supply that data on Thursday.

As of Wednesday, 1,009,486 people in Washington have taken a coronavirus test, and 5.9% of those tests were positive.

Washington talks on vital COVID-19 rescue money are teetering on the brink of collapse after a marathon meeting in the Capitol Thursday night generated a wave of recriminations but little progress on the top issues confronting negotiators.

“There’s a handful of very big issues that we are still very far apart" on, said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who depicted a stalemate on aid to states and local governments and renewing supplemental unemployment benefits.

Eli Sevener was a star athlete for the Puyallup High School Vikings. And what happened isn’t supposed to happen to young people.