What you need to know about coronavirus Friday, Aug. 28

Find developments on the coronavirus pandemic and the plan for recovery in the U.S. and Washington state.

Where cases stand in Washington:

Ten new coronavirus deaths reported as of Thursday in Washington among 542 new cases, according to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH).

Total: 1,890 deaths among 72,703 overall cases in Washington state.

Since the start of the pandemic, the DOH reports that 6,674 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 in Washington state.

The state reports of the total confirmed cases in the state, Washington's coronavirus death rate is 2.6%.

Videos posted across social media have shown multiple instances of retail workers trying to get customers to wear facemasks during the coronavirus pandemic, whether it's a store policy or a local mandate. In some cases, the episodes have been known to turn violent or destructive.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released guidance for employers and their workers about how to deal with these situations if it appears they will turn violent. One of the key pieces of advice: walk away.

Seattle Public Schools (SPS) students will start remote learning classes on Sept. 4 this year. The new school calendar was approved by the School Board Wednesday evening.