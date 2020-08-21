What you need to know about coronavirus Friday, Aug. 21

Where cases stand in Washington:
- 15 new coronavirus deaths reported as of Thursday in Washington among 700 new cases, according to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH).
- Total: 1,837 deaths among 69,389 overall cases in Washington state.
- Since the start of the pandemic, the DOH reports that 6,358 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 in Washington state.
- The state reports of the total confirmed cases in the state, Washington's coronavirus death rate is 2.7%.
Macy's has announced its intent to hold the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade despite concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
Macy's cited the safe and innovative production of the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks as a means to hold the parade in November.