What you need to know about coronavirus Saturday, Sept. 12

Find developments on the coronavirus pandemic and the plan for recovery in the U.S. and Washington state.

Where cases stand in Washington

6 deaths among 544 new coronavirus cases reported as of Friday by the Washington State Department of Health (DOH).

Total: 1,991 deaths among 79,011 overall cases in Washington state.

Since the start of the pandemic, the DOH reports that 7,018 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 in Washington state.

The state reports of the total confirmed cases in the state, Washington's coronavirus death rate is 2.5%.

Oxford University says trials of a coronavirus vaccine that it is developing with pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca will resume, days after being paused due to a reported side-effect in a patient in the U.K.

In a statement, the university said in large trials such as this "it is expected that some participants will become unwell and every case must be carefully evaluated to ensure careful assessment of safety."

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally drew more than 460,000 people to the South Dakota town that hosted it Aug. 7-16.

The event was much criticized for its potential to be a super-spreader of COVID-19, with many of the participants forgoing masks and social distancing as they roared around town and patronized bars, restaurants and tattoo parlors.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says while he remains confident a COVID-19 vaccine will come this year, it may be late 2021 before life returns to normal in the U.S.