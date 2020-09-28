Struggling with remote learning? Check these tips from western Washington families

From technology troubles to getting the wiggles out, remote learning during the coronavirus pandemic has been be a challenge for many families across western Washington.
Most school districts began the year with remote learning, and only a handful have made plans to resume a mix of in-person and online classes.
We asked families across western Washington for their tips on making remote learning work.
Stay active during the day
The Zurita family in Shoreline has tried to take walks during lunch. The family also recently got a stationary exercise bike, and their daughter stayed active by setting up her laptop on top of the bike and pedaling away during lessons.