WATCH LIVE: Inslee gives update on COVID-19 response in Washington

Gov. Jay Inslee gives an update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to give an update on the legislative session and Washington state's response to the coronavirus pandemic during a briefing on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

Inslee will be joined by state epidemiologist Scott Lindquist.

As of Feb. 13, Washington reported an average of 800 new COVID-19 cases daily, which has steadily declined from the most recent peak in early January, according to DOH data.

All eight regions remain in Phase 2 of the state's "Healthy Washington" reopening plan.

As of Feb. 11, all eight regions had a decreasing trend in case rates and hospital admission rates as well as ICU occupancy below 90%, according to state data. Half of the regions – the North, Northwest, Puget Sound and West regions – had a test positivity rate below 10%.

Under the criteria Inslee outlined in January, regions needed to meet at least three of those four health metrics before being allowed to move on to the next phase of reopening. Metrics would be reassessed every two weeks.

The Puget Sound and West regions have been in Phase 2 since Feb. 1. The rest of the state moved to Phase 2 on Feb. 14.