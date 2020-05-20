Real-time updates: Restaurant customers aren’t yet ready to dine-in, according to new WSU survey

Find developments on Washington's coronavirus outbreak and the state's plan for recovery.

Key facts:

Ten more counties can apply to move onto Phase 2 of Washington's coronavirus recovery plan under new rules issued Tuesday.

29 new deaths among 200 new cases reported Monday in Washington.

TOTAL: 1,031 deaths among 18,811 overall cases in Washington state.

293,120 people in Washington have taken a test for coronavirus and 6.4% of those tests have been positive, according to the state Department of Health.

Wednesday, May 20:

Customers aren’t ready to dine-in, according to Washington State University study

Only about 21% of people surveyed are open to dining at a restaurant immediately after reopening, and close to have of people will wait one month or longer to dine in with a friend at a restaurant.

Those were among the findings in a nationwide survey by the Washington State University School of Hospitality Business Management.

Researchers asked whether customers were ready to go back to restaurants immediately if stay-at-home orders are lifted tomorrow. They found:

65% of patrons said it was unlikely or very unlikely that they would return to in-person dining,

6% of patrons said they were very likely to return to in-person dining.

Another 15% said they were warm to the idea and 13% said they were neutral on the question.

When researchers asked people how long they would wait before dining out with a friend, they found:

9% indicated that they would dine out with a friend at a restaurant immediately after the reopening.

27% percent said that they would wait for around 1-3 months

20% percent indicated that they would wait even longer, over 3 months.

Researchers also asked about what safety precautions at restaurants customers wanted to see. The most important precautions were visible sanitizing efforts (such as sanitizing tables and chairs in front of the customers, hand sanitizer stations throughout the restaurant, staff wearing masks & gloves), and implementing social distancing.

The survey was conducted between May 1-7, 2020.

City of Kent to lay off employees

The city of Kent will lay off employees and remove vacant positions as it struggles with the financial fallout of COVID-19.

Under the plan, 11 employees will be laid off or retire, seven vacant positions will be eliminated, seven positions will be frozen, and two will be bumped into a vacant position, according to a city memo dated Monday. Temporary support will also be reduced by $70,000.

The city projects a $15.7 million revenue shortfall, and the budget shortfalls due to COVID-19 were only exacerbated by the structural deficit that the city faces for the 2021-2022 budget, according to the memo.

Phased re-opening of Forest Service recreation sites

The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest will begin a phased re-opening of trailheads and day-use areas on May 22.

Some trailheads and day-use areas that are still snow covered will remain closed, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Heavily visited areas, such as Boulder Cave, and day-use sites that are located in campgrounds with no separate access will also stay closed.

Access to restrooms, garbage service and water will be limited, as operational tasks that Forest Service staff typically complete in April were pushed back during the pandemic.

The Forest Service plans to re-open campgrounds in June if Washington enters Phase 2.

More Washington counties can expedite reopening process

Ten additional counties in Washington can apply to move to the second stage of the state’s economic reopening plan. That's based on new guidelines announced by Gov. Jay Inslee that allows larger counties with fewer new COVID-19 cases to open some of their businesses sooner.

The counties identified Tuesday - Spokane, Adams, Mason, Thurston, Lewis, Clark, Clallam, Kitsap, Island, and San Juan counties - are those with fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period.

If they are approved, they will join 10 other counties allowed to move to the second stage.