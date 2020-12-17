Washington unemployment rate in November was 6%

The state's economy added just 100 jobs over the past month.

Washington’s jobless rate was 6% last month, and the state’s economy added 100 jobs.

According to numbers released Wednesday by the Employment Security Department, November’s rate was the same as October’s.

Private sector employment increased by 2,600 jobs while government employment decreased by 2,500 jobs.

The largest private job growth occurred in professional and business services, other services and financial activities.

Earlier this month, Gov. Jay Inslee extended current restrictions on businesses and social gatherings through Jan. 4 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic; impacting restaurants, gyms, and other businesses. The restrictions had been set to expire Dec. 14. They are most severe restrictions on activity in mid-November since his Stay Home, Stay Healthy order was originally issued in March.