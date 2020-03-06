Washington residents continue to struggle to get unemployment checks

It's not just those who are filing new unemployment claims who are being affected by the issues slowing down the Washington Employment Security Department.

Those receiving Washington state unemployment say the agency continues to struggle.

Even those who were on unemployment well before claims swelled with COVID-19 driven layoffs.

“Things were chugging along no problem, then all of these hiccups came,” say Joe Zaccaria of Everson.

The security consultant who has worked on big projects such as Los Angeles International Airport, says except for a two week job in March, ironically to help with COVID-19 planning job, he’s been on state unemployment since last fall when the LAX job ended.

He files every week, usually just after midnight Saturday night. He and others have said that before the crisis, the system was reliable.

“The money would be wired to my account, and the money would be cleared on Monday or Tuesday," he said. “And last week the money didn’t come through till the end of the week.”

There is little doubt that Washington’s Employment Security Department has been slammed with new claims.

The department hired hundreds of new workers to process claims, upgraded its computer system and other steps in anticipation of the flood of new claims brought on by the economic crisis that followed coronavirus.

Then the Washington Employment Security Department was socked with hundreds millions of dollars in fraud, much of it from overseas hackers, which caused the department to require more diligence in approving new claims.

But people told KING 5 the state has been asking people who’ve already had claims to provide even more documentation to verify who they are.

Faith Hansen said her husband who’s been on unemployment was asked for more information.

“There should be no problem verifying his information at all! “ Hansen wrote. “It has already been 3 weeks! We can’t sit and starve. Please help.”

Josh Black also has seen delays.

“Then two weeks ago I was asked to verify my ID which I did immediately. I haven’t seen any money since,” he wrote.

Zaccaria says he was told he would receive the extra $600 a week in federal help and is still waiting for retroactive payments for the weeks that he filed.

He is frustrated that the money has arrived at different times and in different amounts.