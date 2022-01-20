Washington reaches two-year mark of first COVID case in U.S.

The Washington man in his 30s had just returned from a trip to Wuhan, China, where a novel virus outbreak was spreading quickly and filling hospitals beds.

EVERETT, Wash. — It has now been two years since a Snohomish County man was admitted to an Everett hospital with the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the U.S., marking the beginning of a long road for the entire country.

The man had just returned from a trip to Wuhan, China, where a novel virus outbreak was spreading quickly and filling hospitals beds. He walked into the Providence Medical Center in Everett on Jan. 20, 2020, feeling ill and the next day become the first confirmed case in the U.S.

None of us knew that we would live under a pandemic cloud for so long, that hundreds of thousands of Americans would die, tens of thousands of businesses would shut down forever and that it would get much, much worse before it got better.

Washington state became the center of attention across the country in 2020. The country watched to see how we would respond.

Governor Jay Inslee answered with protocols and mandates that lead to a lengthy shut down across the state.

Two years later, Washington state has had more than one million reported cases of COVID-19 and more than 10,000 deaths.

In the midst of all the tragedy, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) staff said the state has come a long way.

"We are learning a lot in real-time about how these vaccines work, how long protection works and how many doses we need for the best protection," said Michele Roberts, acting assistant secretary for the DOH, during a media briefing Wednesday.

As of January 16, DOH reports more than 2.2 million additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Washington state.

"We have now crossed an incredibly important threshold related to boosters. We're now over 50% of our population that's eligible for vaccine boosters, has received those boosters," said Dr. Umair Shah during the briefing, Washington state secretary of health.

Low-cost and free COVID-19 tests are becoming more and more available across the state and nation.

On Wednesday, the federal government launched a website allowing Americans to order up to four, free at-home COVID-19 tests per household.

Washington state will follow soon with a portal allowing households to order one free kit, with four to five at-home tests.

As Washingtonians continue to live through the sixth wave of COVID-19, and omicron variant transmission rates overwhelm hospitals, DOH staff said we are on a path to recovery.