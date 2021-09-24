Washington will offer COVID-19 booster shots immediately to those who qualify

Washington residents who qualify can get a Pfizer booster shot now.

SEATTLE — The Washington State Department of Health says it will immediately start offering booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to certain people after recommendations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other groups.

State health officials said Friday that at least six months after completing the primary Pfizer vaccine series, people age 65 and older; people age 18 and older living in a long-term care setting; and people age 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions or at increased risk of social inequities, should receive a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Officials say there are not yet recommendations for people who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Walgreens

Walgreens came out Friday saying its pharmacies nationwide are already offering booster doses to eligible patients, but customers won't be able to schedule an appointment until Saturday, Sept. 25.

Patients who didn't receive their first two doses of the COVID vaccine at a Walgreens pharmacy will have to bring proof of their vaccination in order to be eligible for the booster shot.

Walmart & Sam's Club

Walmart and Sam's Club are also offering booster shots as early as Friday. Patients can get their booster shots either by appointment, or just by walking in. Those eligible for the boosters can schedule on Walmart or Sam's Club's websites.

CVS

Select CVS pharmacies will be able to administer Pfizer booster shots by Sept. 24. Some CVS locations will not be offering the booster doses, as those locations only have doses of the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which have not been approved by the CDC for booster shots. When scheduling an appointment on the chain's website, patients will have to provide the manufacturer and date of their last COVID-19 vaccine in order to potentially register for a booster appointment.

Kroger

Kroger locations are already offering booster shot appointments on their booking website.