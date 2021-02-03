Washington state updates quarantine requirement for international travelers

International travelers coming to Washington state must now comply with requirements ordered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation Monday updating COVID-19 quarantine requirements for travelers flying to Washington from outside the United States.

Under the emergency proclamation, international travelers coming to Washington state must comply with requirements ordered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC requires anyone traveling from outside the country to provide a negative COVID-19 test within three days of travel or show proof of recovery from COVID-19.

The emergency order amends Proclamation 20-83, which required air passengers coming from countries where new variants of COVID-19 were detected to quarantine for 14 days upon arriving in Washington state.

Washington state’s advisory for other types of travel within the U.S. is still in place.

In November, Inslee issued a travel advisory urging anyone entering Washington state to self-quarantine for 14 days to slow the spread of COVID-19. The governors of Oregon and California also issued similar advisories.

The advisory urges the public to avoid non-essential out-of-state travel and encourage residents to stay close to home. The advisory defines essential travel “as travel for work and study, critical infrastructure support, economic services and supply chains, health, immediate medical care, and safety and security.”