Washington tops 1,000 new virus cases in single day for first time since July

OLYMPIA, Wash. — State health officials reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases Friday, the first time the number has surpassed 1,000 in a single day since mid-July.

The Washington Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,047 cases, saying it's more evidence that another surge has arrived.

Officials said in a news release that these upward trends threaten the progress made toward containment and could impede other statewide progress in the future.

State Health Officer Kathy Lofy said they are also concerned about the risk of overwhelming hospital systems.