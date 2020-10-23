Washington state surpasses 100,000 confirmed coronavirus cases

Gov. Jay Inslee tweeted about the cases topping 100,000, saying, “Every choice you make right now matters.”

SEATTLE — State data shows the number of people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Washington has surpassed 100,000.

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) reported 651 new cases and three new deaths on Thursday. The latest numbers increased the confirmed cases to 100,525 and the total number of people who have died to 2,289.

Gov. Jay Inslee tweeted about the cases topping 100,000, saying, “Every choice you make right now matters.”

He said cases are on the rise again in Washington and urged people to commit to having fewer, shorter, safer interactions.

As we transition into fall, cases are again on the rise in Washington.



Spending time indoors with people outside your household is just too risky right now. We all need to commit to having fewer, shorter, safer interactions – especially as the weather keeps us inside more often. pic.twitter.com/eHtTd9P0zq — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) October 22, 2020

Washington health officials warned on Tuesday the state could be entering a fall surge in the coronavirus pandemic as cases increase at “an alarming rate.”

Officials with the DOH warned climbing cases, if left unchecked, could have “serious consequences” on the health care system, reopening schools and the economy.