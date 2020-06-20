Coronavirus updates: Yakima County COVID-19 cases exceed hospital capacity

Find developments on Washington's coronavirus outbreak and the state's plan for recovery.

Key facts:

King County approved for Phase 2 of reopening.

10 new deaths and 409 new cases reported Friday in Washington.

TOTAL: 1,255 deaths among 27,601 overall cases in Washington state.

455,941 people in Washington have taken a test for coronavirus and 6.1% of those tests have been positive, according to the state Department of Health.

Friday, June 19:

Yakima County cases exceed hospital capacity



Hospitals in Yakima County — which has the highest rate of COVID-19 infection in Washington state — are beyond capacity with sick patients.

Virginia Mason Memorial hospital in Yakima, which holds more than 200 beds, had none available as of Thursday night, intensive care or otherwise, the Yakima Health District said in a statement late Friday.

The Seattle Times reports at least 17 patients had already been transferred out of the county. That leaves a total of 61 individuals in hospital beds with positive COVID-19 diagnoses, the county’s highest to date.

Yakima County remains Washington state’s hot spot for the virus. The county now represents 22% of all hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Washington (61 of 242 cases), a higher tally than King County.

New Washington coronavirus numbers Friday

The Washington State Department of Health reported 10 new deaths among 409 new coronavirus cases as of Friday. It brings the total to 1,255 deaths from coronavirus among 27,601 overall cases in Washington.

A total of 455,941 people in Washington have taken a test for coronavirus and 6.1% of those tests have been positive, according to the state Department of Health.

Highest number of COVID-19 cases in Washington is associated with health care workers

The health care field was the most common industry associated with coronavirus cases, according to a report issued by the state Department of Health and the Department of Labor and Industries.

The state looked at more than 7,200 cases where occupations of the patients were known, according to the report. About 37% of those cases were health care workers and people who provide health care support. The second most common occupation was the manufacturing industry, according to the report.

The state report pointed out that the report reflects people's occupations, but not how or where the people were infected. Also, health care workers have been a priority testing group since the start of the pandemic, which could skew the numbers.

The report is available online.

Seattle Public Schools expected to release fall plan

Seattle Public Schools could announce today whether to continue with remote learning in the fall or have a mix of virtual and in-person classes.

SPS began a three-week project this week aiming to create an adaptable plan for the 2020-21 school year.

The project is called “Learning Plan – Returning to School Fall 2020” and is comprised of four engagement teams. The district said the teams will consider and discuss “a wide range of factors” over seven meetings between June 4-16.

SPS said the engagement teams explored the following three scenarios:

Pre-kindergarten to 5th-grade students attend school in-person full-time; students in grades 6-12 on an A/B schedule receive part in-person learning and part remote learning.

PK through 12th-grade students on an A/B schedule receive part in-person learning and part remote learning.

100% remote learning.

King County moves to Phase 2 of reopening

King County's application to move to Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee's "Safe Start" plan was approved Friday.

Restaurants can have 50% occupancy. In-store retail is allowed, but customer occupancy there would be restricted to 30% of the building's capacity. Staffed indoor fitness studios can reopen with five participants or fewer. That's just a few of the examples of what Phase 2 brings.

The approval comes after King County began offering free or low-cost coronavirus testing and plans to distribute millions of face masks in the coming months.

In addition, Island, Lewis, and Mason counties have moved on to Phase 3.

A total of three counties are in Phase 1, two are in a modified version of Phase 1, 19 are in Phase 2, and 15 are in Phase 3.

First Washington State Department of Corrections inmate dies of coronavirus

The Washington State Department of Corrections reported on Thursday that a 63-year-old male inmate died of coronavirus, the first state inmate to die from the virus.

According to the DOC, 63-year-old Victor Bueno died of coronavirus on Wednesday after initially being taken to a hospital on May 31. Bueno was an inmate at the Coyote Ridge Corrections Center in Connell, according to the department.

The DOC reports Bueno was most recently admitted to the state’s correctional system on Sept. 28, 2017 for a protection order violation out of Kitsap County. His estimated release date had been Sept. 19, 2020.

Coyote Ridge recently places its Medium Security Complex under restricted movement protocols as coronavirus cases topped 100 in total. As of today, there are 38 confirmed cases among staff and 91 among inmates.

The DOC said "access to outside medical resources in the community is limited to a team of volunteer EMS professionals and hospitals more than one hour away."

Canada closes Peace Arch park, where international reunions dodged COVID border closure

British Columbia has temporarily closed a park where American and Canadian friends and families have been able to reunite despite the U.S.-Canada border closure, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Authorities said Thursday that Peace Arch Provincial Park in Surrey, British Columbia, had become too crowded, raising concerns about traffic and public safety during the coronavirus pandemic.