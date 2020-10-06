Coronavirus updates: Veterans Affairs says it lacks adequate medical gear for 2nd coronavirus wave

Find developments on Washington's coronavirus outbreak and the state's plan for recovery.

Key facts:

Yakima County has nearly 5,000 COVID-19 cases.

15 new deaths among 313 new cases reported Monday in Washington.

TOTAL: 1,176 deaths among 24,354 overall cases in Washington state.

415,054 people in Washington have taken a test for coronavirus and 5.9% of those tests have been positive, according to the state Department of Health.

Wednesday, June 10:

VA says it lacks adequate medical gear for 2nd coronavirus wave

The Veterans Affairs Department on Tuesday defended itself against criticism of past shortages of masks and other medical gear to protect employees from the coronavirus but acknowledged its current supplies may not be enough to handle a second wave.

Dr. Richard Stone, the top health official at VA, said at the height of the pandemic its 170 medical centers were going through 250,000 N95 masks per day — a “daunting amount.”

Now, the VA has about a 30-day supply of gear including masks and gowns but it really needs a 60-day supply, he said, partly to address growing demands as the VA moves to fully reopen its medical centers due to the easing of stay-at-home orders nationwide. To handle a possible second wave of COVID-19, it would need a six-month supply.

“A future pandemic wave may test all of us in our preparation,” Stone told the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee.

Gov. Inslee extends protections for high-risk workers

Gov. Jay Inslee is extending a proclamation that gives high-risk workers the right "to protect themselves from COVID-19 without jeopardizing their employment status or loss of income."

Inslee initially announced the workplace protections on April 13. The proclamation has now been extended through August 1.

The proclamation provides older workers and those with underlying health conditions a series of rights and protections, including:

The choice of an alternative work assignment, including telework, alternative or remote work locations if feasible, and social distancing measures.

The ability to use any accrued leave or unemployment benefits if an alternative work assignment is not feasible and the employee is unable to safely work. Employers must maintain health insurance benefits while high risk employees are off the job.

Employers are prohibited from permanently replacing high-risk employees.

High-risk individuals are defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and include:

65 years of age or older

People of all ages with underlying medical conditions, particularly if not well-controlled.

Yakima County has nearly 5,000 COVID-19 cases

The coronavirus pandemic continues to rage in Yakima County, with the total number of cases closing in on 5,000.

The Yakima Health District reported 215 more infections Monday, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 4,929.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reported deaths from COVID-19 remained at 96.

Yakima Health District spokeswoman Lilian Bravo says the county is a hot spot for COVID-19. She says it’s too early to tell what kind of impact recent public gatherings in support of Black Lives Matter may have on the spread of the virus because it can take up to 14 days before symptoms become apparent.

