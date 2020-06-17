Coronavirus updates: Fremont Brewing closes Urban Beer Garden, production brewery after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Find developments on Washington's coronavirus outbreak and the state's plan for recovery.

Key facts:

Gov. Inslee calls Yakima Valley the 'epicenter' of Washington cases.

10 new deaths among 373 new cases reported Tuesday in Washington.

TOTAL: 1,231 deaths among 26,531 overall cases in Washington state.

480,026 people in Washington have taken a test for coronavirus and 5.6% of those tests have been positive, according to the state Department of Health.

Wednesday, June 17:

Fremont Brewing halts service after employee tests positive for coronavirus

Seattle's Fremont Brewing announced their Urban Beer Garden and production facility was closing after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The company posted that, "This employee is asymptomatic (e.g., has no symptoms), immediately notified us, and has placed themselves in self-quarantine. We know our employee’s last shift at the Urban Beer Garden was on Tuesday, June 9th and our employee showed no COVID-19 symptoms, had an acceptable temperature when they reported for their shift and wore PPE including a mask and gloves; and used social distancing and sanitation best practices while working their shift."

Fremont Brewing said they would reopen when deemed safe and would ensure all employees be tested before returning to work.

Free COVID-19 testing offered in south King County

Free, no appointment COVID-19 testing is being offered in south King County.

Two mobile UW Medicine vans will be offering the tests in communities that have “disproportionately high rates of COVID-19, specifically our Black, Latino, Pacific Islander, and limited-English-proficiency communities,” according to a press release.

Residents will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and will receive a nasal swab test if they are a candidate.

The times and locations of the location sites are below:

Auburn City Adventist Church: Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rainier Beach High School: Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kent Public Health Center: Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

South Seattle College: Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tests are free and no appointment is necessary.

Gov. Jay Inslee calls Yakima Valley 'epicenter' of state's current outbreak

Gov. Jay Inslee briefed the media on the state’s COVID-19 response, focusing on the outbreak in Yakima Valley.

"Right now the valley is, unfortunately, the epicenter of this earthquake of this virus." Inslee said.

Yakima County has 250,000 residents, but has recorded more than 5,700 cases of COVID-19, the second-highest total in the state after the much larger King County.

"The hospitalization rate in Yakima Valley per capita is 8 times higher than it is in King County," he said. "The infection rate of the number of people infected per 100,000 is 28 times higher than it is in King County in the last few days."

A big reason why the valley has so many cases is that too many people are refusing the wear masks. Inslee cited a recent finding that only about 35% of Yakima County residents would wear masks when patronizing a business.

Seattle's Emerald City Comic Con canceled

Emerald City Comic Con organizers said they've come to the "excruciating yet necessary decision" to cancel this year's event.

Organizers said a digital event would be held in August to support exhibitors and connect fans with "as much of the content you love as possible."

The event was rescheduled to Summer 2020 in March due to the pandemic. All tickets that were transferred from March 2020 to August will be refunded by June 29.

The next Emerald City Comic Con is scheduled for March 4-7, 2021.

Pacific County approved for Phase 3 of reopening

Washington State Secretary of Health John Wiesman approved Pacific County’s application to move into Phase 3 of the state’s “Safe Start” plan to reopen the economy.

As of Tuesday morning, three counties are in Phase 1, three counties are in a modified version of Phase 1, 22 counties are in Phase 2, and 11 counties are in Phase 3.

The state Department of Health (DOH) said Grays Harbor and Lewis counties have applied to move from Phase 2 to Phase 3, and King County applied to move from a modified Phase 1 to Phase 2. Those applications are currently under review.