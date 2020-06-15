Coronavirus updates: Lyme disease symptoms can be mistaken for COVID-19

Find developments on Washington's coronavirus outbreak and the state's plan for recovery.

Key facts:

Ten of Washington's 39 counties are in Phase 3 of reopening.

4 new deaths among 296 new cases reported Sunday in Washington.

TOTAL: 1,217 deaths among 25,834 overall cases in Washington state.

462,602 people in Washington have taken a test for coronavirus and 5.6% of those tests have been positive, according to the state Department of Health.

Monday, June 15:

Lyme disease symptoms can be mistaken for COVID-19

With more people outside enjoying nature and possibly exposing themselves to ticks, health experts are warning of possible overlap between the symptoms of COVID-19 and Lyme Disease.

But can you get diagnosed with COVID-19 instead of Lyme disease and vice versa?

Experts say, yes, you could, as both have similar symptoms. Evidence and experts suggest patients should get tested for other conditions when presenting any of the symptoms. The experts that the VERIFY team contacted said getting the correct diagnosis in a timely manner is important as Lyme Disease can have serious effects if it's not caught early on.

A spokesperson with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explained to the VERIFY team that Lyme disease shares some general “flu-like” symptoms with COVID-19 including "fever, chills, fatigue, body aches and headaches"



“But," they added, "there are key symptoms of Lyme disease that help distinguish it from other illnesses, most commonly the erythema migrans rash (commonly known as a bull’s-eye rash) which occurs in approximately 70 to 80 percent of people with Lyme disease.”

The CDC representative explained that other Lyme Disease symptoms include facial palsy, arthritis in large joints and irregular heartbeat. “Tick-born diseases are not likely to cause the type of respiratory symptoms associated with COVID-19, such as cough, congestion, shortness of breath, or loss of taste or smell,” they wrote.

According to Dr. John Aucott, Director of the John Hopkins Lyme Disease Clinical Research Center, the overlap of Lyme Disease season with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic could lead people to self-diagnose incorrectly. “We’re currently on tick season," he said, "which means that Lyme being also a seasonal disease is currently overlapping COVID-19. Testing is fundamental, especially when Lyme usually tests positive later than the incubation period for COVID-19.”



While some COVID-19 cases can be mild, it's important to get checked out if you think there's a chance it could be Lyme Disease instead.

Report: COVID-19 cases on the rise in Washington state



The Washington Department of Health said coronavirus infections are on the increase on both sides of the Cascades.

The situation report says state epidemiologists have seen a particularly large increases in Benton, Yakima, Spokane and Franklin counties, but said the latest data through the end of May indicates likely increases in infections across the state.

The results, the report says, includes increases in coronavirus transmission over Memorial Day weekend, but not infections that may have occurred during recent protests that have drawn tens of thousands of people together in cities and towns across the state.

Over 100 COVID-19 cases reported at Washington state prison

The Washington State Department of Corrections said a prison is restricting movement at its medium-security unit after more than 100 officers and inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

Coyote Ridge Corrections Center has confirmed more than half of its inmates at the facility are in quarantine because of potential exposure. Department officials say the announcement came after 30 corrections officers and 71 inmates tested positive. Another 33 people exhibited potential symptoms.